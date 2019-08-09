Blue Jays 8, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Maybin rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.327
|Tauchman lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Galvis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hernandez cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.224
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Fisher lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|29
|8
|6
|8
|5
|7
|New York
|000
|100
|100—2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|210
|300
|02x—8
|6
|0
LOB_New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Gardner (17), Galvis (24), Drury (16). HR_Tauchman (12), off Reid-Foley; Ford (3), off Mayza; Grichuk (20), off Happ; Hernandez (16), off Happ; Jansen (10), off Happ; Hernandez (17), off Kahnle. RBIs_Tauchman (41), Ford (5), Grichuk 2 (52), Hernandez 3 (43), Jansen 3 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, Gregorius 2, Maybin); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Toronto 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Romine, Grichuk.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Valera, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Drury).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 9-7
|5
|4
|6
|6
|3
|4
|99
|5.48
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|4.18
|Kahnle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|3.04
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, W, 2-2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|95
|2.36
|Mayza
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.15
|Shafer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.90
|Boshers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.64
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.10
WP_Happ.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:56. A_25,782 (53,506).
