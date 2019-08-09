Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 8, Yankees 2

August 9, 2019 10:18 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .320
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Maybin rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .327
Tauchman lf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .301
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Ford dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .189
Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .385
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .238
Galvis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Hernandez cf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .224
Drury 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Fisher lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .211
Jansen c 3 1 1 3 0 0 .206
Totals 29 8 6 8 5 7
New York 000 100 100—2 7 0
Toronto 210 300 02x—8 6 0

LOB_New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Gardner (17), Galvis (24), Drury (16). HR_Tauchman (12), off Reid-Foley; Ford (3), off Mayza; Grichuk (20), off Happ; Hernandez (16), off Happ; Jansen (10), off Happ; Hernandez (17), off Kahnle. RBIs_Tauchman (41), Ford (5), Grichuk 2 (52), Hernandez 3 (43), Jansen 3 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, Gregorius 2, Maybin); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_New York 0 for 4; Toronto 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Romine, Grichuk.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Valera, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Drury).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 9-7 5 4 6 6 3 4 99 5.48
Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 2 36 4.18
Kahnle 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 3.04
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, W, 2-2 5 5 1 1 2 5 95 2.36
Mayza 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.15
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.90
Boshers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.64
Law 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.10

WP_Happ.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_25,782 (53,506).

