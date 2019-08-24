Boston 11, San Diego 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Betts cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez rf
|4
|2
|3
|7
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Owings pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Travis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|France 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Naylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|330
|104
|000
|—
|11
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Hernández (1), Hosmer 2 (11), Naylor (4), Urías (3). DP_Boston 4, San Diego 0. LOB_Boston 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Betts (37), Devers (48), Bogaerts (44). HR_Martinez 2 (30). SF_Betts (8), Martinez (4). S_Rodríguez (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,15-5
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack L,7-7
|2
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Erlin
|3
|
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Yardley
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Baez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Erlin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Erlin.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:04. A_42,904 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.