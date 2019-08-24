Listen Live Sports

Boston 11, San Diego 0

August 24, 2019 1:41 am
 
Boston San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 11 14 11 Totals 29 0 5 0
Betts cf-rf 4 2 2 1 Margot cf 4 0 2 0
Devers 3b 5 3 3 1 Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 2 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Hernández ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
Martinez rf 4 2 3 7 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0
Owings pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Myers lf 2 0 0 0
Benintendi lf-cf 5 0 1 0 Yardley p 0 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Hedges ph 1 0 0 0
Travis lf 1 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 0 France 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Holt 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Urías ss 3 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 3 1 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0
León c 1 0 0 0 Erlin p 1 0 0 0
Naylor lf 2 0 1 0
Boston 330 104 000 11
San Diego 000 000 000 0

E_Hernández (1), Hosmer 2 (11), Naylor (4), Urías (3). DP_Boston 4, San Diego 0. LOB_Boston 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Betts (37), Devers (48), Bogaerts (44). HR_Martinez 2 (30). SF_Betts (8), Martinez (4). S_Rodríguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,15-5 7 5 0 0 1 6
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Paddack L,7-7 2 1-3 7 6 6 1 0
Erlin 3 3 3 2 1 1
Yardley 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Erlin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Erlin.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:04. A_42,904 (42,445).

