Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 5 10 Villar ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .271 Mancini dh 4 2 1 2 1 1 .277 Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Núñez 3b 3 2 1 4 0 1 .242 Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Alberto 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .318 Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .176 Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 13 16 12 5 10 Betts cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .284 Devers 3b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .327 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .308 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Martinez rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .307 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Travis dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .266 Vázquez 1b-c 4 2 2 1 1 2 .277 León c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .193 a-Moreland ph-1b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .231 Owings 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 1 3 .125

Baltimore 321 000 001_7 9 1 Boston 002 106 40x_13 16 1

a-singled for León in the 6th.

E_Villar (18), Moreland (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 8. 2B_Villar (27), Alberto (16), Devers 2 (44), Betts (34), Martinez (27), Vázquez (18), Bogaerts (41). HR_Núñez (26), off Eovaldi; Travis (5), off Blach; Devers (26), off Armstrong. RBIs_Núñez 4 (68), Mancini 2 (71), Alberto (36), Devers 4 (97), Bogaerts 2 (92), Travis (14), Vázquez (52), Moreland (43), Martinez 2 (73), Betts (64). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Núñez, Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Wilkerson 2, Santander 2, Peterson); Boston 3 (Martinez, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sisco, Bogaerts 2, Devers, Benintendi. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Boston 1 (Owings, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach 5 1-3 5 5 5 3 6 92 13.50 Ynoa 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 5.93 Fry, L, 1-4, BS, 3-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 26 4.53 Armstrong 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 2 35 4.38 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.63

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 2 3 5 5 3 1 43 5.77 Hernandez 1 1 1 1 1 3 32 3.72 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.46 Taylor 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.18 Walden, W, 7-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.39 Cashner, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 7.52 Lakins 2 1 1 0 0 2 32 4.76

Ynoa pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-1, Fry 2-2, Armstrong 2-1. HBP_Hernandez (Núñez). WP_Eovaldi(2), Lakins.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:38. A_36,350 (37,731).

