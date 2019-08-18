Listen Live Sports

...

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

August 18, 2019 4:52 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 7 5 10
Villar ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .271
Mancini dh 4 2 1 2 1 1 .277
Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Núñez 3b 3 2 1 4 0 1 .242
Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Alberto 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .318
Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .176
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 13 16 12 5 10
Betts cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .284
Devers 3b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .327
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .308
Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Martinez rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .307
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Travis dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .266
Vázquez 1b-c 4 2 2 1 1 2 .277
León c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .193
a-Moreland ph-1b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .231
Owings 2b-ss 4 1 0 0 1 3 .125
Baltimore 321 000 001_7 9 1
Boston 002 106 40x_13 16 1

a-singled for León in the 6th.

E_Villar (18), Moreland (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 8. 2B_Villar (27), Alberto (16), Devers 2 (44), Betts (34), Martinez (27), Vázquez (18), Bogaerts (41). HR_Núñez (26), off Eovaldi; Travis (5), off Blach; Devers (26), off Armstrong. RBIs_Núñez 4 (68), Mancini 2 (71), Alberto (36), Devers 4 (97), Bogaerts 2 (92), Travis (14), Vázquez (52), Moreland (43), Martinez 2 (73), Betts (64). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Núñez, Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Wilkerson 2, Santander 2, Peterson); Boston 3 (Martinez, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Sisco, Bogaerts 2, Devers, Benintendi. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Boston 1 (Owings, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blach 5 1-3 5 5 5 3 6 92 13.50
Ynoa 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 5.93
Fry, L, 1-4, BS, 3-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 26 4.53
Armstrong 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 2 35 4.38
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.63
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 2 3 5 5 3 1 43 5.77
Hernandez 1 1 1 1 1 3 32 3.72
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.46
Taylor 1 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.18
Walden, W, 7-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.39
Cashner, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 7.52
Lakins 2 1 1 0 0 2 32 4.76

Ynoa pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-1, Fry 2-2, Armstrong 2-1. HBP_Hernandez (Núñez). WP_Eovaldi(2), Lakins.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:38. A_36,350 (37,731).

