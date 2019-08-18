Boston 13, Baltimore 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|5
|10
|
|Villar ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Núñez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.242
|Peterson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.176
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|13
|16
|12
|5
|10
|
|Betts cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.327
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Hernández 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Martinez rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Travis dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Vázquez 1b-c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.277
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Moreland ph-1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Owings 2b-ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.125
|Baltimore
|321
|000
|001_7
|9
|1
|Boston
|002
|106
|40x_13
|16
|1
a-singled for León in the 6th.
E_Villar (18), Moreland (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 8. 2B_Villar (27), Alberto (16), Devers 2 (44), Betts (34), Martinez (27), Vázquez (18), Bogaerts (41). HR_Núñez (26), off Eovaldi; Travis (5), off Blach; Devers (26), off Armstrong. RBIs_Núñez 4 (68), Mancini 2 (71), Alberto (36), Devers 4 (97), Bogaerts 2 (92), Travis (14), Vázquez (52), Moreland (43), Martinez 2 (73), Betts (64). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Núñez, Betts.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Mancini, Wilkerson 2, Santander 2, Peterson); Boston 3 (Martinez, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Sisco, Bogaerts 2, Devers, Benintendi. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Boston 1 (Owings, Moreland).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|92
|13.50
|Ynoa
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5.93
|Fry, L, 1-4, BS, 3-5
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|4.53
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|35
|4.38
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.63
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|2
|
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|43
|5.77
|Hernandez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|32
|3.72
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.46
|Taylor
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.18
|Walden, W, 7-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.39
|Cashner, H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.52
|Lakins
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.76
Ynoa pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Ynoa 2-1, Fry 2-2, Armstrong 2-1. HBP_Hernandez (Núñez). WP_Eovaldi(2), Lakins.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:38. A_36,350 (37,731).
