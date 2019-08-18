Listen Live Sports

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

August 18, 2019 4:52 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 39 13 16 12
Villar ss 3 2 2 0 Betts cf 3 2 1 1
Mancini dh 4 2 1 2 Devers 3b 5 2 4 4
Santander rf 5 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2
Núñez 3b 3 2 1 4 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0
Peterson lf 5 0 1 0 Martinez rf 5 1 3 2
Alberto 2b 4 0 2 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 Travis dh 4 2 1 1
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez 1b-c 4 2 2 1
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0
Severino c 1 0 0 0 Moreland ph-1b 3 2 3 1
Owings 2b-ss 4 1 0 0
Baltimore 321 000 001 7
Boston 002 106 40x 13

E_Villar (18), Moreland (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 8. 2B_Villar (27), Alberto (16), Devers 2 (44), Betts (34), Martinez (27), Vázquez (18), Bogaerts (41). HR_Núñez (26), Travis (5), Devers (26). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Núñez (1), Betts (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Blach 5 1-3 5 5 5 3 6
Ynoa 0 1 1 1 0 0
Fry L,1-4 BS,3-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Armstrong 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 2
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi 2 3 5 5 3 1
Hernandez 1 1 1 1 1 3
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 2
Taylor 1 2 0 0 0 1
Walden W,7-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cashner H,0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lakins 2 1 1 0 0 2

Ynoa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Hernandez (Núñez). WP_Eovaldi(2), Lakins.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:38. A_36,350 (37,731).

