Boston 4, Baltimore 0

August 17, 2019 10:27 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 30 4 7 3
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 1 2 0
Mancini 1b 3 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 2
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 1 1 1 1
Martin ss 3 0 1 0 Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Boston 000 020 20x 4

DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (28), Betts 2 (34). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Holt (2), Devers (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,2-6 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 4
Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 2 2 2 0 1
Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boston
Rodríguez W,14-5 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 4
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Rodríguez (Wilkerson). WP_Wojciechowski, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:11. A_36,744 (37,731).

