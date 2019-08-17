Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8 Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Mancini 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .277 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .121 Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Martin ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 3 4 8 Betts rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .284 Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .327 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Holt 2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .318 a-Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .221

Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 0 Boston 000 020 20x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Holt in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (28), Betts 2 (34). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Holt (2), off Wojciechowski; Devers (26), off Fry. RBIs_Holt (22), Devers 2 (97).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Severino, Núñez); Boston 2 (Benintendi, Betts). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Severino, Martinez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Mancini); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, L, 2-6 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 98 4.78 Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.73 Fry 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.53 Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 14-5 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 4 106 4.10 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.60 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Wilkerson). WP_Wojciechowski, Barnes. PB_Severino (8).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:11. A_36,744 (37,731).

