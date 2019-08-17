Boston 4, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|4
|8
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.327
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Holt 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|a-Owings ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|20x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Holt in the 7th.
LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (28), Betts 2 (34). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Holt (2), off Wojciechowski; Devers (26), off Fry. RBIs_Holt (22), Devers 2 (97).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Severino, Núñez); Boston 2 (Benintendi, Betts). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 7.
GIDP_Severino, Martinez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Mancini); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 2-6
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|98
|4.78
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.73
|Fry
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.53
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 14-5
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|106
|4.10
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.60
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Wilkerson). WP_Wojciechowski, Barnes. PB_Severino (8).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:11. A_36,744 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.