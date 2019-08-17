Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boston 4, Baltimore 0

August 17, 2019 10:27 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Mancini 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .277
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .121
Wilkerson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Martin ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 3 4 8
Betts rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .284
Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .327
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .307
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Holt 2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .318
a-Owings ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .221
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 5 0
Boston 000 020 20x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Holt in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 6. 2B_Mancini (28), Betts 2 (34). 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Holt (2), off Wojciechowski; Devers (26), off Fry. RBIs_Holt (22), Devers 2 (97).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Severino, Núñez); Boston 2 (Benintendi, Betts). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 7.

GIDP_Severino, Martinez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Mancini); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 2-6 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 98 4.78
Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.73
Fry 1 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.53
Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 14-5 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 4 106 4.10
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.60
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Wilkerson). WP_Wojciechowski, Barnes. PB_Severino (8).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:11. A_36,744 (37,731).

