Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|7
|8
|7
|3
|13
|
|Betts cf-rf
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Bogaerts ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Martinez rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.314
|1-Bradley Jr. pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Travis dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|a-Hernández ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Vázquez 1b-c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Holt 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.317
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|d-Moreland ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|56
|6
|11
|5
|11
|20
|
|Goodwin lf
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|.284
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.292
|Ohtani dh
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.290
|Pujols 1b
|8
|0
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.238
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.284
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|c-Upton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Thaiss 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Stassi c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|b-K.Smith ph-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Boston
|112
|002
|000
|000
|001_7
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|020
|102
|000
|000_6
|11
|1
a-hit by pitch for Travis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stassi in the 7th. c-singled for Rengifo in the 8th. d-struck out for León in the 10th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 14th.
E_Martinez (3), Pujols (4), Thaiss (7). LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 16. 2B_Martinez (29). HR_Betts (23), off Suarez; Martinez (33), off Suarez; Betts (23), off Cahill; Goodwin (15), off Eovaldi; Goodwin (15), off Barnes. RBIs_Betts 2 (69), Holt (27), Martinez 3 (90), Benintendi (64), Goodwin 2 (41), Pujols 3 (79). CS_Bradley Jr. (3). SF_Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Los Angeles 7 (Calhoun 2, K.Smith, Thaiss 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Martinez.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols; Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|81
|6.23
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|3.15
|Walden, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.33
|Barnes, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.33
|Brasier, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|3.99
|Workman, BS, 9-15
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|29
|2.24
|Hernandez
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|42
|3.08
|Cashner, W, 2-4
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|48
|6.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|76
|6.71
|Ramirez
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3.70
|Del Pozo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.18
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.58
|Robles
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.64
|Buttrey
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.59
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Cahill, L, 3-9
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|34
|6.41
Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-2, Workman 2-0, Del Pozo 2-1. IBB_off Workman (Calhoun), off Workman (Simmons). HBP_Suarez 2 (Devers,Benintendi), Ramirez (Hernández). WP_Workman.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_5:23. A_39,788 (45,050).
