Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 7 8 7 3 13 Betts cf-rf 7 3 3 2 0 1 .284 Devers 3b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Bogaerts ss 6 1 1 0 0 2 .309 Martinez rf 5 2 2 3 1 1 .314 1-Bradley Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Travis dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .252 a-Hernández ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283 Vázquez 1b-c 6 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Holt 2b 5 0 1 1 1 3 .317 León c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 d-Moreland ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 56 6 11 5 11 20 Goodwin lf 6 4 2 2 2 3 .284 Trout cf 5 0 1 0 3 1 .292 Ohtani dh 8 1 0 0 0 4 .290 Pujols 1b 8 0 4 3 0 1 .250 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 2 3 .238 Fletcher 3b-2b 7 0 1 0 0 4 .284 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 2 0 .269 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240 c-Upton ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Thaiss 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .187 Stassi c 1 1 0 0 1 1 .077 b-K.Smith ph-c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Boston 112 002 000 000 001_7 8 1 Los Angeles 001 020 102 000 000_6 11 1

a-hit by pitch for Travis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stassi in the 7th. c-singled for Rengifo in the 8th. d-struck out for León in the 10th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 14th.

E_Martinez (3), Pujols (4), Thaiss (7). LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 16. 2B_Martinez (29). HR_Betts (23), off Suarez; Martinez (33), off Suarez; Betts (23), off Cahill; Goodwin (15), off Eovaldi; Goodwin (15), off Barnes. RBIs_Betts 2 (69), Holt (27), Martinez 3 (90), Benintendi (64), Goodwin 2 (41), Pujols 3 (79). CS_Bradley Jr. (3). SF_Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Vázquez); Los Angeles 7 (Calhoun 2, K.Smith, Thaiss 2). RISP_Boston 2 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez, Martinez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols; Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 4 3 1 1 1 8 81 6.23 Taylor 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 24 3.15 Walden, H, 7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.33 Barnes, H, 21 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.33 Brasier, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 20 3.99 Workman, BS, 9-15 1 1-3 2 2 2 4 1 29 2.24 Hernandez 2 3 0 0 0 5 42 3.08 Cashner, W, 2-4 4 0 0 0 2 3 48 6.25

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez 5 4 4 4 1 2 76 6.71 Ramirez 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 3.70 Del Pozo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.18 Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.58 Robles 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 2.64 Buttrey 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 3.59 Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Cahill, L, 3-9 2 2 1 1 1 2 34 6.41

Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Walden 3-2, Workman 2-0, Del Pozo 2-1. IBB_off Workman (Calhoun), off Workman (Simmons). HBP_Suarez 2 (Devers,Benintendi), Ramirez (Hernández). WP_Workman.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_5:23. A_39,788 (45,050).

