Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6

August 31, 2019 3:43 am
 
Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 7 8 7 Totals 56 6 11 5
Betts cf-rf 7 3 3 2 Goodwin lf 6 4 2 2
Devers 3b 6 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 6 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 8 1 0 0
Martinez rf 5 2 2 3 Pujols 1b 8 0 4 3
1-Bradley Jr. pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0
Travis dh 1 1 0 0 Fletcher 3b-2b 7 0 1 0
a-Hernández ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0
Vázquez 1b-c 6 0 0 0 c-Upton ph 1 0 1 0
Holt 2b 5 0 1 1 Thaiss 3b 2 0 0 0
León c 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 1 0 0
d-Moreland ph-1b 3 0 0 0 b-K.Smith ph-c 5 0 0 0
Boston 112 002 000 000 001 7
Los Angeles 001 020 102 000 000 6

E_Martinez (3), Pujols (4), Thaiss (7). DP_Boston 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Boston 4, Los Angeles 16. 2B_Martinez (29). HR_Betts 2 (23), Martinez (33), Goodwin 2 (15). SF_Benintendi (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 4 3 1 1 1 8
Taylor 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Walden, H, 7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes, H, 21 1 1 1 1 0 1
Brasier, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Workman, BS, 9-15 1 1-3 2 2 2 4 1
Hernandez 2 3 0 0 0 5
Cashner, W, 2-4 4 0 0 0 2 3
Los Angeles
Suarez 5 4 4 4 1 2
Ramirez 0 2 2 2 0 0
Del Pozo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 2 0 0 0 0 3
Buttrey 2 0 0 0 0 3
Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cahill, L, 3-9 2 2 1 1 1 2

Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Suarez 2 (Devers,Benintendi), Ramirez (Hernández). WP_Workman.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_5:23. A_39,788 (45,050).

