Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

August 16, 2019 9:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 5
Villar ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Mancini lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Santander cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Sisco c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .226
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 9 12 9 3 3
Betts rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .282
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .328
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .308
Martinez dh 2 2 1 1 0 0 .309
Benintendi lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .291
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Moreland 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .236
a-Travis ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .325
b-Owings ph-2b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .143
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Baltimore 001 000 000_1 5 0
Boston 100 203 21x_9 12 0

a-intentionally walked for Moreland in the 6th. b-doubled for Hernández in the 6th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 5. 2B_Mancini (27), Betts (32), Martinez (27), Devers (44), Owings (1), Bogaerts (41), Benintendi (37). 3B_Benintendi (5), Moreland (1). HR_Betts (21), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini (71), Devers (95), Benintendi 2 (63), Moreland (43), Owings 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (47), Martinez (73), Betts (64). SF_Bradley Jr., Martinez. S_Vázquez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, Mancini, Núñez); Boston 5 (Benintendi, Hernández, Bogaerts, Betts, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Boston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Peterson, Martinez, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Peterson, Davis; Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Boston 1 (Hernández, Bogaerts, Moreland).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, L, 0-4 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 2 91 9.22
Bleier 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 6 6.08
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.87
Eshelman 2 3 3 3 1 1 33 6.50
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 11-9 6 4 1 1 2 2 84 5.49
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.18
Lakins 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Castro 1-0. IBB_off Bleier (Travis). HBP_Brooks (Martinez). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_37,213 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US