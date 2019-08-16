Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 3 5 Villar ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Mancini lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Santander cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Sisco c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .226

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 9 12 9 3 3 Betts rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .282 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .328 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .308 Martinez dh 2 2 1 1 0 0 .309 Benintendi lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .291 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Moreland 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .236 a-Travis ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .325 b-Owings ph-2b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .143 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .220

Baltimore 001 000 000_1 5 0 Boston 100 203 21x_9 12 0

a-intentionally walked for Moreland in the 6th. b-doubled for Hernández in the 6th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 5. 2B_Mancini (27), Betts (32), Martinez (27), Devers (44), Owings (1), Bogaerts (41), Benintendi (37). 3B_Benintendi (5), Moreland (1). HR_Betts (21), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini (71), Devers (95), Benintendi 2 (63), Moreland (43), Owings 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (47), Martinez (73), Betts (64). SF_Bradley Jr., Martinez. S_Vázquez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, Mancini, Núñez); Boston 5 (Benintendi, Hernández, Bogaerts, Betts, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Boston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Peterson, Martinez, Devers.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Peterson, Davis; Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Boston 1 (Hernández, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 0-4 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 2 91 9.22 Bleier 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 6 6.08 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.87 Eshelman 2 3 3 3 1 1 33 6.50

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 11-9 6 4 1 1 2 2 84 5.49 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.18 Lakins 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Castro 1-0. IBB_off Bleier (Travis). HBP_Brooks (Martinez). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_37,213 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.