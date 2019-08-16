Boston 9, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Santander cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Peterson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|9
|12
|9
|3
|3
|
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Travis ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|b-Owings ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.143
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Boston
|100
|203
|21x_9
|12
|0
a-intentionally walked for Moreland in the 6th. b-doubled for Hernández in the 6th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 5. 2B_Mancini (27), Betts (32), Martinez (27), Devers (44), Owings (1), Bogaerts (41), Benintendi (37). 3B_Benintendi (5), Moreland (1). HR_Betts (21), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini (71), Devers (95), Benintendi 2 (63), Moreland (43), Owings 2 (2), Bradley Jr. (47), Martinez (73), Betts (64). SF_Bradley Jr., Martinez. S_Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Santander, Mancini, Núñez); Boston 5 (Benintendi, Hernández, Bogaerts, Betts, Travis). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 5; Boston 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Peterson, Martinez, Devers.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Peterson, Davis; Ruiz, Villar, Davis); Boston 1 (Hernández, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 0-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|91
|9.22
|Bleier
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6.08
|Castro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.87
|Eshelman
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|6.50
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 11-9
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|84
|5.49
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.18
|Lakins
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Castro 1-0. IBB_off Bleier (Travis). HBP_Brooks (Martinez). WP_Brooks.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_37,213 (37,731).
