Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boy who died after football practice had heart condition

August 30, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARANAC, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a western Michigan boy who died after collapsing during football practice had a heart condition.

Dr. David Start of the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office tells WOOD-TV on Friday that Skylar Lasby suffered sudden cardiac death caused by an abnormal heartbeat. The Saranac Community Schools 7th-grader collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and died hours later at a hospital.

Start says the investigation continues but there were no signs of trauma or infection.

An obituary posted online by Lake Funeral Homes says 12-year-old Skylar enjoyed football, fishing and camping, and was an avid fan of the University of Michigan. He is survived by his parents and several siblings.

Advertisement

The schools’ Facebook page says a funeral is planned Wednesday at Saranac Junior/Senior High School.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space