Braves 12, Twins 7

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. rf
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Albies 2b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|McCann c
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.326
|Joyce dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Culberson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|11
|4
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Cave cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.300
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Garver c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.275
|Arraez 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Sano 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|103
|016
|010—12
|16
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|301—
|7
|10
|1
a-walked for Gonzalez in the 6th.
E_Sano (14). LOB_Atlanta 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Donaldson (26). 3B_Albies (6). HR_Acuna Jr. (28), off Berrios; Freeman (28), off Berrios; Cruz (31), off Foltynewicz; Garver (21), off Foltynewicz; Cruz (32), off Newcomb; Rosario (24), off Greene. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 2 (72), Albies 2 (61), Freeman 4 (91), McCann 3 (39), Cruz 4 (76), Rosario (75), Garver 2 (47). SB_Acuna Jr. (26), Albies (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies, McCann, Duvall); Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Cron). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 3.
GIDP_McCann.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 3-5
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|101
|6.26
|Jackson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.83
|Newcomb
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|2.98
|Swarzak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.46
|Greene
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|2.20
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 10-6
|5
|2-3
|9
|9
|9
|4
|7
|97
|3.24
|Stashak
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|44
|5.87
|Littell
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-1, Littell 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:27. A_36,721 (38,649).
