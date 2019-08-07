Braves 12, Twins 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. rf 5 4 3 2 1 1 .294 Albies 2b 6 3 4 2 0 1 .290 Freeman 1b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .306 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .263 McCann c 5 0 2 3 0 0 .278 Duvall lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .326 Joyce dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .253 Culberson ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .307 Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .231 Totals 43 12 16 11 4 13

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .295 Cave cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Cruz dh 5 2 4 4 0 0 .300 Rosario lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .287 Garver c 5 1 1 2 0 3 .275 Arraez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348 Sano 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243 Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 a-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Totals 37 7 10 7 4 11

Atlanta 103 016 010—12 16 0 Minnesota 000 003 301— 7 10 1

a-walked for Gonzalez in the 6th.

E_Sano (14). LOB_Atlanta 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Donaldson (26). 3B_Albies (6). HR_Acuna Jr. (28), off Berrios; Freeman (28), off Berrios; Cruz (31), off Foltynewicz; Garver (21), off Foltynewicz; Cruz (32), off Newcomb; Rosario (24), off Greene. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 2 (72), Albies 2 (61), Freeman 4 (91), McCann 3 (39), Cruz 4 (76), Rosario (75), Garver 2 (47). SB_Acuna Jr. (26), Albies (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies, McCann, Duvall); Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Cron). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 3.

GIDP_McCann.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 3-5 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 101 6.26 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 20 3.83 Newcomb 1 3 3 3 0 1 27 2.98 Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.46 Greene 1 1 1 1 0 2 11 2.20 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, L, 10-6 5 2-3 9 9 9 4 7 97 3.24 Stashak 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 44 5.87 Littell 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-1, Littell 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:27. A_36,721 (38,649).

