Braves 12, Twins 7

August 7, 2019 12:00 am
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. rf 5 4 3 2 1 1 .294
Albies 2b 6 3 4 2 0 1 .290
Freeman 1b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .306
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .263
McCann c 5 0 2 3 0 0 .278
Duvall lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .326
Joyce dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .253
Culberson ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .307
Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .231
Totals 43 12 16 11 4 13
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Cave cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Cruz dh 5 2 4 4 0 0 .300
Rosario lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .287
Garver c 5 1 1 2 0 3 .275
Arraez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348
Sano 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243
Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
a-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Totals 37 7 10 7 4 11
Atlanta 103 016 010—12 16 0
Minnesota 000 003 301— 7 10 1

a-walked for Gonzalez in the 6th.

E_Sano (14). LOB_Atlanta 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Donaldson (26). 3B_Albies (6). HR_Acuna Jr. (28), off Berrios; Freeman (28), off Berrios; Cruz (31), off Foltynewicz; Garver (21), off Foltynewicz; Cruz (32), off Newcomb; Rosario (24), off Greene. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 2 (72), Albies 2 (61), Freeman 4 (91), McCann 3 (39), Cruz 4 (76), Rosario (75), Garver 2 (47). SB_Acuna Jr. (26), Albies (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies, McCann, Duvall); Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Cron). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 3.

GIDP_McCann.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 3-5 5 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 101 6.26
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 20 3.83
Newcomb 1 3 3 3 0 1 27 2.98
Swarzak 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.46
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 2 11 2.20
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 10-6 5 2-3 9 9 9 4 7 97 3.24
Stashak 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 44 5.87
Littell 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Stashak 1-1, Littell 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:27. A_36,721 (38,649).

