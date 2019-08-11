Braves 5, Marlins 4

Atlanta Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 Berti ss 4 1 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 I.Diaz 2b 5 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 2 1 1 1 Bri.And rf 5 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 0 2 0 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 3b 5 2 4 1 Incarte cf 3 1 2 3 H.Rmrez lf 5 0 1 2 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Noesi p 1 0 0 0 Ch.Mrtn p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 5 5 5 Totals 37 4 12 4

Atlanta 100 310 000—5 Miami 300 001 000—4

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 11. 2B_Bri.Anderson (28), S.Castro (18), H.Ramirez (14). HR_Acuna Jr. (33), Inciarte (5). SB_Inciarte (7), Brinson (1). CS_Albies (3). S_Noesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz W,4-5 6 8 4 4 2 7 Ch.Martin H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2 Newcomb H,11 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Swarzak H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 L.Jackson S,18-25 1 3 0 0 0 0 Miami Noesi L,0-2 6 4 5 5 3 8 J.Garcia 0 1 0 0 1 0 Kinley 2 0 0 0 1 1 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 3

J.Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:23. A_12,338 (36,742).

