Braves 5, Marlins 4

|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Diaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bri.And rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|H.Rmrez lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Mrtn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Atlanta
|100
|310
|000—5
|Miami
|300
|001
|000—4
DP_Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 11. 2B_Bri.Anderson (28), S.Castro (18), H.Ramirez (14). HR_Acuna Jr. (33), Inciarte (5). SB_Inciarte (7), Brinson (1). CS_Albies (3). S_Noesi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,4-5
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Ch.Martin H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newcomb H,11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Swarzak H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jackson S,18-25
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Noesi L,0-2
|6
|4
|5
|5
|3
|8
|J.Garcia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
J.Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:23. A_12,338 (36,742).
