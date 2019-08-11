Braves 5, Marlins 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Culberson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.315
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.235
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|6
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Diaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|1-Marrero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Ramirez lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.192
|Noesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|100
|310
|000—5
|5
|0
|Miami
|300
|001
|000—4
|12
|0
a-flied out for Noesi in the 6th. b-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. c-walked for Kinley in the 8th. d-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 11. 2B_Anderson (28), Castro (18), Ramirez (14). HR_Inciarte (5), off Noesi; Acuna Jr. (33), off Noesi. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (80), Freeman (95), Inciarte 3 (21), Castro (54), Ramirez 2 (36), Alfaro (37). SB_Inciarte (7), Brinson (1). CS_Albies (3). S_Noesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Joyce); Miami 6 (Berti 2, Diaz, Cooper, Ramirez, Alfaro). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 9; Miami 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Camargo.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Berti, Cooper).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 4-5
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|7
|107
|6.24
|Martin, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.83
|Newcomb, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.92
|Swarzak, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.76
|Jackson, S, 18-25
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.67
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Noesi, L, 0-2
|6
|4
|5
|5
|3
|8
|108
|8.18
|Garcia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.83
|Kinley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.02
|Quijada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|4.03
Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Kinley 2-0. PB_Alfaro (8).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:23. A_12,338 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.