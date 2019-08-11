Braves 5, Marlins 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .298 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .309 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Culberson lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .315 Inciarte cf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .235 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045 b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 5 5 5 6 12

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .291 Diaz 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .214 Anderson rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Cooper 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .283 1-Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro 3b 5 2 4 1 0 1 .262 Ramirez lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .265 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .192 Noesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 4 12 4 4 11

Atlanta 100 310 000—5 5 0 Miami 300 001 000—4 12 0

a-flied out for Noesi in the 6th. b-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. c-walked for Kinley in the 8th. d-struck out for Swarzak in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Miami 11. 2B_Anderson (28), Castro (18), Ramirez (14). HR_Inciarte (5), off Noesi; Acuna Jr. (33), off Noesi. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (80), Freeman (95), Inciarte 3 (21), Castro (54), Ramirez 2 (36), Alfaro (37). SB_Inciarte (7), Brinson (1). CS_Albies (3). S_Noesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Joyce); Miami 6 (Berti 2, Diaz, Cooper, Ramirez, Alfaro). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 9; Miami 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_Camargo.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Berti, Cooper).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 4-5 6 8 4 4 2 7 107 6.24 Martin, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.83 Newcomb, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 26 2.92 Swarzak, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.76 Jackson, S, 18-25 1 3 0 0 0 0 18 3.67 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Noesi, L, 0-2 6 4 5 5 3 8 108 8.18 Garcia 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.83 Kinley 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.02 Quijada 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 4.03

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Kinley 2-0. PB_Alfaro (8).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:23. A_12,338 (36,742).

