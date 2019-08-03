Braves 5, Reds 4, 10 innings,

Cincinnati Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 Acn Jr. rf 5 0 1 2 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 5 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1 Ervin lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 1 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 1 0 0 0 Fried pr 0 1 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 J.Iglss ss 4 2 2 0 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 Aquino rf 2 1 2 3 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Keuchel p 3 0 1 0 Winker rf 1 0 1 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 S.Grene p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 1 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Bauer p 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Detrich ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 35 5 8 4

Cincinnati 000 000 301 0—4 Atlanta 001 020 010 1—5

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 12. 2B_F.Freeman (28), Duvall (2), Inciarte (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Aquino (1). SB_Albies 2 (10). S_Camargo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Bauer 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 4 Sims 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Garrett 1 0 1 1 1 1 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 3 2 R.Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes L,3-4 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Stephenson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Keuchel 7 4 3 3 1 4 Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 0 S.Greene BS,4 1 3 1 1 1 0 L.Jackson W,6-2 1 0 0 0 0 3

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Bauer (B.McCann). WP_Bauer.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:47. A_42,085 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.