Braves 5, Reds 4, 10 innings,

|Cincinnati
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ervin lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fried pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino rf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Winker rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Grene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|301
|0—4
|Atlanta
|001
|020
|010
|1—5
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 12. 2B_F.Freeman (28), Duvall (2), Inciarte (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Aquino (1). SB_Albies 2 (10). S_Camargo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Bauer
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sims
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garrett
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|R.Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes L,3-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Stephenson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Keuchel
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S.Greene BS,4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Jackson W,6-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Bauer (B.McCann). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:47. A_42,085 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.