Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves place McCann on IL with knee sprain, recall Jackson

August 21, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Catcher Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the team’s game against the Miami Marlins.

McCann left Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Marlins after the third inning due to soreness in the knee. Tests on Wednesday revealed the sprain.

The 23-year-old Jackson, who has hit .224 with 25 homers at Gwinnett, is making his second appearance of the season in Atlanta. He had no hits in 10 at-bats in three games from April 8-18 when McCann was out with a strained right hamstring.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union