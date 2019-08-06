LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through Aug. 4. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs 1. McKinzie (21) 254 1 2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (3) 212 2 3. Yoshida (JPN) 126 — 4. Maximum Security 121 6 5. Seeking the Soul (1) 113 5 6. Catholic Boy (1) 102 7 7. Game Winner 83 8 8. Vino Rosso 80 3 9. Gift Box 62 10 10. Omaha Beach 59 —

