LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through Aug. 4. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:
|
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McKinzie (21)
|254
|1
|2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (3)
|212
|2
|3. Yoshida (JPN)
|126
|—
|4. Maximum Security
|121
|6
|5. Seeking the Soul (1)
|113
|5
|6. Catholic Boy (1)
|102
|7
|7. Game Winner
|83
|8
|8. Vino Rosso
|80
|3
|9. Gift Box
|62
|10
|10. Omaha Beach
|59
|—
