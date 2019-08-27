LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through Aug. 25. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:
|
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McKinzie (20)
|218
|1
|2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (1)
|165
|2
|3. Yoshida (JPN)
|122
|3
|4. Code of Honor
|120
|10
|5. Maximum Security
|112
|4
|6. Higher Power
|88
|5
|7. Vino Rosso
|79
|7
|8. Game Winner
|66
|8
|9. Catholic Boy (1)
|52
|6
|10. Gift Box
|46
|9
