LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through Aug. 25. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs 1. McKinzie (20) 218 1 2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (1) 165 2 3. Yoshida (JPN) 122 3 4. Code of Honor 120 10 5. Maximum Security 112 4 6. Higher Power 88 5 7. Vino Rosso 79 7 8. Game Winner 66 8 9. Catholic Boy (1) 52 6 10. Gift Box 46 9

