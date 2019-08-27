Listen Live Sports

Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings

August 27, 2019 4:03 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through Aug. 25. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs
1. McKinzie (20) 218 1
2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (1) 165 2
3. Yoshida (JPN) 122 3
4. Code of Honor 120 10
5. Maximum Security 112 4
6. Higher Power 88 5
7. Vino Rosso 79 7
8. Game Winner 66 8
9. Catholic Boy (1) 52 6
10. Gift Box 46 9

