Brewers 4, Athletics 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Gamel pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Grandal dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|3
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Herrmann c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Barreto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|a-Profar ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|101
|100
|010—4
|9
|1
|Oakland
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
a-doubled for Barreto in the 7th. b-popped out for Herrmann in the 9th.
1-ran for Braun in the 8th.
E_Lyles (3). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Yelich (22), Braun (20), Hiura (11), Moustakas (23), Semien (27), Olson (15), Herrmann (3), Profar (15). HR_Cain (8), off B.Anderson. RBIs_Cain (37), Yelich (81), Moustakas (61), Chapman (62), Profar (48). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Pina, Thames 3); Oakland 4 (Martini 2, Canha, Barreto). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Moustakas, Martini. GIDP_Grandal.
DP_Oakland 1 (Barreto, Semien, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 6-7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|5.15
|Albers, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.17
|Jeffress, H, 12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.64
|Guerra, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.97
|Hader, S, 24-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.25
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Anderson, L, 9-7
|7
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|95
|4.04
|Trivino
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|31
|4.91
|Wang
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.62
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored_Wang 3-0. WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:56. A_14,864 (46,765).
