The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 4, Athletics 2

August 1, 2019 1:16 am
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .251
Yelich rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Braun lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
1-Gamel pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .248
Grandal dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .317
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258
Pina c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .204
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .230
Totals 35 4 9 3 3 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .272
Martini lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .262
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Herrmann c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .245
b-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Barreto 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109
a-Profar ph-2b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .211
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 8
Milwaukee 101 100 010—4 9 1
Oakland 001 000 100—2 7 0

a-doubled for Barreto in the 7th. b-popped out for Herrmann in the 9th.

1-ran for Braun in the 8th.

E_Lyles (3). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Yelich (22), Braun (20), Hiura (11), Moustakas (23), Semien (27), Olson (15), Herrmann (3), Profar (15). HR_Cain (8), off B.Anderson. RBIs_Cain (37), Yelich (81), Moustakas (61), Chapman (62), Profar (48). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Pina, Thames 3); Oakland 4 (Martini 2, Canha, Barreto). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Moustakas, Martini. GIDP_Grandal.

DP_Oakland 1 (Barreto, Semien, Olson).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 6-7 5 3 1 1 2 4 94 5.15
Albers, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.17
Jeffress, H, 12 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.64
Guerra, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.97
Hader, S, 24-26 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.25
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
B.Anderson, L, 9-7 7 8 3 3 0 3 95 4.04
Trivino 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 31 4.91
Wang 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.62
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.65

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 3-0. WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_14,864 (46,765).

Sports News

The Associated Press

