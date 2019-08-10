Brewers 6, Rangers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana 1b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Pence rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|.204
|Forsythe 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|b-Choo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kiner-Falefa ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Allard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sampson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|31
|5
|4
|4
|10
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.306
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Thames ph-1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Grandal 1b-c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Pina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grisham rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Perez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Gonzalez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Gamel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|8
|12
|Texas
|000
|101
|021—5
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|301—6
|8
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-walked for Mathis in the 6th. c-popped out for Montero in the 7th. d-walked for Albers in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Martin in the 8th.
E_Moustakas (8), Grandal (5). LOB_Texas 11, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (13), Braun (22), Pina (5). HR_Pence (17), off Gonzalez; Forsythe (7), off Faria; Andrus (9), off Hader; Thames (16), off Clase. RBIs_Andrus (55), Pence (54), Forsythe 2 (38), Hiura (31), Braun (53), Grandal 2 (58), Pina (18), Thames (44). SB_DeShields 3 (15), Santana (13), Cain (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Santana 2, Calhoun 2, Forsythe); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Grandal, Grisham 2, Perez). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Cain, Grisham.
DP_Texas 2 (Santana, Andrus, Montero), (Forsythe, Andrus).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|93
|4.15
|Sampson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|5.38
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.00
|Kelley
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|31
|3.71
|Martin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.60
|Clase, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.08
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|90
|3.20
|Peralta, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|26
|5.33
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.15
|Albers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|4.01
|Faria, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.65
|Hader, W, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|44
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 3-1, Martin 2-0, Claudio 3-1. HBP_Hader 2 (Kiner-Falefa,Calhoun). WP_Gonzalez, Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_4:01. A_35,294 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.