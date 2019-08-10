Brewers 6, Rangers 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .263 Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .312 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .284 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Pence rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .287 Odor 2b 1 1 0 0 4 1 .204 Forsythe 3b-1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .252 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .164 b-Choo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kiner-Falefa ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Allard p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sampson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 31 5 4 4 10 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .252 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .306 Moustakas 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .261 Braun lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .276 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Thames ph-1b 1 2 1 1 1 0 .249 Grandal 1b-c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .251 Pina c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .212 Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grisham rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Perez ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Gamel ph-rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .243 Totals 32 6 8 6 8 12

Texas 000 101 021—5 4 0 Milwaukee 100 010 301—6 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-walked for Mathis in the 6th. c-popped out for Montero in the 7th. d-walked for Albers in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Martin in the 8th.

E_Moustakas (8), Grandal (5). LOB_Texas 11, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (13), Braun (22), Pina (5). HR_Pence (17), off Gonzalez; Forsythe (7), off Faria; Andrus (9), off Hader; Thames (16), off Clase. RBIs_Andrus (55), Pence (54), Forsythe 2 (38), Hiura (31), Braun (53), Grandal 2 (58), Pina (18), Thames (44). SB_DeShields 3 (15), Santana (13), Cain (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Santana 2, Calhoun 2, Forsythe); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Grandal, Grisham 2, Perez). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Cain, Grisham.

DP_Texas 2 (Santana, Andrus, Montero), (Forsythe, Andrus).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard 4 1-3 3 2 2 3 7 93 4.15 Sampson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 5.38 Montero 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.00 Kelley 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 31 3.71 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.60 Clase, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.08 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 5 2 1 1 3 2 90 3.20 Peralta, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 3 0 26 5.33 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.15 Albers 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 29 4.01 Faria, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 3.65 Hader, W, 2-5 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4 44 2.77

Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 3-1, Martin 2-0, Claudio 3-1. HBP_Hader 2 (Kiner-Falefa,Calhoun). WP_Gonzalez, Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:01. A_35,294 (41,900).

