Brewers 6, Rangers 5

August 10, 2019 12:48 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .263
Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .312
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .284
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Pence rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .287
Odor 2b 1 1 0 0 4 1 .204
Forsythe 3b-1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .252
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .164
b-Choo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kiner-Falefa ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Allard p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sampson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 31 5 4 4 10 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .252
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .306
Moustakas 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .261
Braun lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .276
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Thames ph-1b 1 2 1 1 1 0 .249
Grandal 1b-c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .251
Pina c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .212
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grisham rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Perez ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Gamel ph-rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .243
Totals 32 6 8 6 8 12
Texas 000 101 021—5 4 0
Milwaukee 100 010 301—6 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-walked for Mathis in the 6th. c-popped out for Montero in the 7th. d-walked for Albers in the 7th. e-hit by pitch for Martin in the 8th.

E_Moustakas (8), Grandal (5). LOB_Texas 11, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Hiura (13), Braun (22), Pina (5). HR_Pence (17), off Gonzalez; Forsythe (7), off Faria; Andrus (9), off Hader; Thames (16), off Clase. RBIs_Andrus (55), Pence (54), Forsythe 2 (38), Hiura (31), Braun (53), Grandal 2 (58), Pina (18), Thames (44). SB_DeShields 3 (15), Santana (13), Cain (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Santana 2, Calhoun 2, Forsythe); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Grandal, Grisham 2, Perez). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Cain, Grisham.

DP_Texas 2 (Santana, Andrus, Montero), (Forsythe, Andrus).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard 4 1-3 3 2 2 3 7 93 4.15
Sampson 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 5.38
Montero 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.00
Kelley 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 31 3.71
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.60
Clase, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.08
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 5 2 1 1 3 2 90 3.20
Peralta, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 3 0 26 5.33
Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.15
Albers 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 29 4.01
Faria, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 3.65
Hader, W, 2-5 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 4 44 2.77

Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 3-1, Martin 2-0, Claudio 3-1. HBP_Hader 2 (Kiner-Falefa,Calhoun). WP_Gonzalez, Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:01. A_35,294 (41,900).

