Brewers 8, Pirates 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Hiura 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.307
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.246
|Braun rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|D.Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Gamel cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.244
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Pomeranz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Cain ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|38
|8
|10
|8
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.334
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Osuna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Stallings c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|T.Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-E.Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|212
|012
|000—8
|10
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|200—3
|6
|2
a-grounded out for T.Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Guerra in the 6th. c-struck out for Feliz in the 7th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th. e-struck out for Vazquez in the 9th.
E_Moustakas (7), Hiura (10), Osuna (2), Reyes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Grisham (2), Moustakas (24), Hiura (12). 3B_Braun (2). HR_Hiura (12), off T.Williams; Hiura (13), off T.Williams; Stallings (3), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Hiura 3 (30), Thames 2 (43), Gamel (28), Cain 2 (39), Reynolds (47), Marte (69), Stallings (6). SF_Gamel.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Grisham, Grandal, Thames 2, Gamel); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Osuna, Moran 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Newman.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|5.44
|Guerra, W, 5-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|3.98
|D.Williams
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|41
|0.00
|Jeffress
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.86
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.25
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Williams, L, 4-5
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|1
|81
|5.06
|Markel
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|37
|10.57
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.03
|Hartlieb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.40
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.79
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-1. HBP_Markel (Hiura). PB_Stallings (1).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:09. A_12,885 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.