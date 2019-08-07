Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 8, Pirates 3

August 7, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grisham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Grandal c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Hiura 2b 4 3 3 3 0 1 .307
Thames 1b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .246
Braun rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .275
D.Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Gamel cf-rf 2 1 0 1 2 1 .244
Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Pomeranz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Cain ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .251
Totals 38 8 10 8 3 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 5 1 0 0 0 2 .304
Reynolds lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .334
Marte cf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .287
Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .321
Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .173
Stallings c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .272
T.Williams p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .208
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-E.Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Totals 34 3 6 3 3 9
Milwaukee 212 012 000—8 10 2
Pittsburgh 001 000 200—3 6 2

a-grounded out for T.Williams in the 5th. b-singled for Guerra in the 6th. c-struck out for Feliz in the 7th. d-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th. e-struck out for Vazquez in the 9th.

E_Moustakas (7), Hiura (10), Osuna (2), Reyes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Grisham (2), Moustakas (24), Hiura (12). 3B_Braun (2). HR_Hiura (12), off T.Williams; Hiura (13), off T.Williams; Stallings (3), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Hiura 3 (30), Thames 2 (43), Gamel (28), Cain 2 (39), Reynolds (47), Marte (69), Stallings (6). SF_Gamel.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Grisham, Grandal, Thames 2, Gamel); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Osuna, Moran 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Newman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz 3 1 1 1 1 3 40 5.44
Guerra, W, 5-3 2 1 0 0 1 1 41 3.98
D.Williams 1 2-3 3 2 0 1 3 41 0.00
Jeffress 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.86
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.25
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Williams, L, 4-5 5 8 6 6 1 1 81 5.06
Markel 1 2 2 1 1 1 37 10.57
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.03
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.40
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.79

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-1. HBP_Markel (Hiura). PB_Stallings (1).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:09. A_12,885 (38,362).

