Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers star Yelich back in lineup after missing 5 starts

August 13, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers star Christian Yelich has returned to the lineup after missing five starts because of a back injury.

The NL MVP was set to bat third and play right field Tuesday night when the Brewers hosted Minnesota.

Yelich leads the NL with a .335 batting average and his 39 home runs are tied for the most in the majors with Mike Trout of the Angels.

Yelich pinch-hit on Sunday and struck out in the Brewers’ 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

The lefty-swinging Yelich missed six consecutive games from April 29 to May 4 while dealing with a back issue. He has not been on the injured list this season.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service