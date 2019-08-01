Listen Live Sports

Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, works game

August 1, 2019 8:23 pm
 
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Despite being hospitalized earlier Thursday with a kidney stone attack, Vic Fangio made his head coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game when his Denver Broncos faced the Atlanta Falcons.

The 60-year-old Fangio was stricken hours before kickoff, but arrived at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium around 6 p.m. and was on the sideline for warmups. The opening game of the preseason began at 8 p.m.

“Seems like he is fine, he will get that behind him,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “Vic is a tough guy.”

Elway hired Fangio last winter after Fangio built the dynamic defense for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18.

