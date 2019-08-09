Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos place Fort on IR, sign offensive lineman

August 9, 2019 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have placed tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve and signed free agent offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

Fort was making a strong push to become the Broncos’ latest undrafted gem. He tore his left ACL in Denver’s 22-14 loss at Seattle on Thursday night.

The Broncos entered training camp deep at tight end, but the only ones who haven’t been hurt this summer are first-round pick Noah Fant and free agent pickup Moral Stephens.

Jake Butt (knee), Bug Howard (ankle), Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Troy Fumagalli (hip) have all been sidelined.

Advertisement

Bisnowaty is a 2017 sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants out of Pitt. He played in one regular-season game for the Giants that season. He’s also spent time on the Giants’ and Vikings’ practice squads and spent a portion of the 2019 offseason with Washington.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot