Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown: Howell to start getting 1st-team QB reps for UNC

August 18, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown says true freshman quarterback Sam Howell will start working with the first-team offense in preseason practices.

Brown said Sunday that Howell’s consistency had given him an edge in a three-way competition with redshirt freshmen Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder. The plan is for Fortin and Ruder to split reps behind Howell with just less than two weeks to go until the opener against South Carolina in Charlotte on Aug. 31.

Howell was a touted in-state recruit who flipped his commitment from Florida State to UNC shortly after Brown’s return for a second stint in Chapel Hill.

___

Advertisement

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US