Browns-Buccaneers Stats

August 23, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Cleveland 3 6 0 3—12
Tampa Bay 0 0 10 3—13
First Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 54, 8:40.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 36, 13:17.

Cle_FG Seibert 30, 6:29.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Santos 23, 6:42.

TB_Leggett 20 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), :19.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 35, 7:32.

TB_FG Gay 21, :15.

A_44,006.

___

Cle TB
First downs 12 20
Total Net Yards 141 265
Rushes-yards 12-33 25-70
Passing 108 195
Punt Returns 6-61 3-23
Kickoff Returns 3-82 3-54
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9
Comp-Att-Int 16-39-1 24-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 7-47
Punts 6-47.8 7-41.9
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-55 9-76
Time of Possession 23:52 36:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Blough 1-12, Hunt 5-11, D.Johnson 5-10, Stanton 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 7-22, Ellington 6-21, Gabbert 1-8, Jones 4-8, Winston 2-6, Barber 3-3, B.Wilson 1-2, Griffin 1-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 10-26-1-72, Stanton 3-6-0-37, Blough 3-7-0-23. Tampa Bay, Winston 9-19-0-88, Gabbert 4-5-0-33, Griffin 11-17-0-121.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 3-43, Higgins 3-18, Willies 2-16, Strong 2-11, B.Miller 2-11, Carlson 1-12, Brown 1-12, Hyman 1-6, Hunt 1-3. Tampa Bay, Godwin 4-52, Hudson 4-49, B.Wilson 4-28, Watson 2-21, Ogunbowale 2-19, Perriman 2-15, S.Miller 2-15, Leggett 1-20, Ellington 1-11, A.Johnson 1-8, Howard 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 37.

