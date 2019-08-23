Browns-Buccaneers Stats

|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|3—12
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|10
|3—13
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Seibert 54, 8:40.
Cle_FG Seibert 36, 13:17.
Cle_FG Seibert 30, 6:29.
TB_FG Santos 23, 6:42.
TB_Leggett 20 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), :19.
Cle_FG Seibert 35, 7:32.
TB_FG Gay 21, :15.
A_44,006.
___
|Cle
|TB
|First downs
|12
|20
|Total Net Yards
|141
|265
|Rushes-yards
|12-33
|25-70
|Passing
|108
|195
|Punt Returns
|6-61
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-82
|3-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-9
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-39-1
|24-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-24
|7-47
|Punts
|6-47.8
|7-41.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-55
|9-76
|Time of Possession
|23:52
|36:08
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, Blough 1-12, Hunt 5-11, D.Johnson 5-10, Stanton 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 7-22, Ellington 6-21, Gabbert 1-8, Jones 4-8, Winston 2-6, Barber 3-3, B.Wilson 1-2, Griffin 1-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 10-26-1-72, Stanton 3-6-0-37, Blough 3-7-0-23. Tampa Bay, Winston 9-19-0-88, Gabbert 4-5-0-33, Griffin 11-17-0-121.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 3-43, Higgins 3-18, Willies 2-16, Strong 2-11, B.Miller 2-11, Carlson 1-12, Brown 1-12, Hyman 1-6, Hunt 1-3. Tampa Bay, Godwin 4-52, Hudson 4-49, B.Wilson 4-28, Watson 2-21, Ogunbowale 2-19, Perriman 2-15, S.Miller 2-15, Leggett 1-20, Ellington 1-11, A.Johnson 1-8, Howard 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 37.
