Browns-Colts Stats

|Cleveland
|7
|7
|7
|0—21
|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|3
|8—18
|First Quarter
Cle_Strong 4 pass from Gilbert (Joseph kick), 1:52.
Ind_Ebron 12 pass from Brissett (Hedlund kick), 10:28.
Cle_D.Johnson 6 pass from Gilbert (Seibert kick), 7:02.
Cle_Willies 4 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), 9:09.
Ind_FG Hedlund 41, 1:55.
Ind_Travis 24 pass from C.Kelly (Hentges pass from C.Kelly), 13:11.
A_63,237.
___
|Cle
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|271
|382
|Rushes-yards
|18-64
|21-73
|Passing
|207
|309
|Punt Returns
|4-18
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-0
|30-44-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|2-15
|Punts
|6-47.2
|5-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|13-119
|16-164
|Time of Possession
|26:52
|33:08
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 10-53, Blough 2-6, K.Hunt 2-6, Gray 4-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Ware 7-24, J.Williams 3-15, Brissett 1-11, Mack 6-10, Hines 1-9, P.Walker 1-5, C.Kelly 1-0, Foreman 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cleveland, Gilbert 13-19-0-151, Blough 7-12-0-74. Indianapolis, Brissett 8-10-0-100, P.Walker 10-17-0-109, C.Kelly 12-17-0-115.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-34, Montgomery 3-77, D.Johnson 3-26, Strong 3-14, Carlson 2-14, Gathers 2-9, Hyman 1-24, Baker 1-23, Willies 1-4. Indianapolis, Cain 7-80, Hentges 4-34, M.Johnson 3-32, Ebron 2-28, Funchess 2-27, Hogan 2-25, Veasy 2-19, Ware 2-1, Travis 1-24, Doyle 1-19, Rogers 1-13, R.Lewis 1-10, Foreman 1-6, Mack 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Joseph 53, Seibert 52. Indianapolis, Hedlund 51.
