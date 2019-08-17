Listen Live Sports

...

Browns-Colts Stats

August 17, 2019 7:21 pm
 
Cleveland 7 7 7 0—21
Indianapolis 0 7 3 8—18
First Quarter

Cle_Strong 4 pass from Gilbert (Joseph kick), 1:52.

Second Quarter

Ind_Ebron 12 pass from Brissett (Hedlund kick), 10:28.

Cle_D.Johnson 6 pass from Gilbert (Seibert kick), 7:02.

Third Quarter

Cle_Willies 4 pass from Blough (Seibert kick), 9:09.

Ind_FG Hedlund 41, 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Travis 24 pass from C.Kelly (Hentges pass from C.Kelly), 13:11.

A_63,237.

___

Cle Ind
First downs 19 23
Total Net Yards 271 382
Rushes-yards 18-64 21-73
Passing 207 309
Punt Returns 4-18 2-0
Kickoff Returns 3-62 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-0 30-44-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 2-15
Punts 6-47.2 5-48.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 13-119 16-164
Time of Possession 26:52 33:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 10-53, Blough 2-6, K.Hunt 2-6, Gray 4-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Ware 7-24, J.Williams 3-15, Brissett 1-11, Mack 6-10, Hines 1-9, P.Walker 1-5, C.Kelly 1-0, Foreman 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cleveland, Gilbert 13-19-0-151, Blough 7-12-0-74. Indianapolis, Brissett 8-10-0-100, P.Walker 10-17-0-109, C.Kelly 12-17-0-115.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Higgins 4-34, Montgomery 3-77, D.Johnson 3-26, Strong 3-14, Carlson 2-14, Gathers 2-9, Hyman 1-24, Baker 1-23, Willies 1-4. Indianapolis, Cain 7-80, Hentges 4-34, M.Johnson 3-32, Ebron 2-28, Funchess 2-27, Hogan 2-25, Veasy 2-19, Ware 2-1, Travis 1-24, Doyle 1-19, Rogers 1-13, R.Lewis 1-10, Foreman 1-6, Mack 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Joseph 53, Seibert 52. Indianapolis, Hedlund 51.

