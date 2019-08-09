Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Buccaneers-Steelers Stats

August 9, 2019 11:29 pm
 
1 min read
Tampa Bay 7 3 6 12—28
Pittsburgh 0 13 7 10—30
First Quarter

TB_Godwin 9 pass from Winston (Santos kick), 8:31.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 6:58.

Pit_Washington 8 pass from Rudolph (Wright kick), 1:56.

Pit_FG Boswell 47, 1:03.

TB_FG Gay 55, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Gentry 3 pass from Rudolph (Wright kick), 9:25.

TB_Ogunbowale 10 run (pass failed), 3:21.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_T.Jones 8 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 14:15.

Pit_FG Wright 42, 9:14.

TB_Hudson 4 pass from Griffin (pass failed), 4:47.

TB_Ogunbowale 1 run (pass failed), :10.

A_45,396.

___

TB Pit
First downs 31 19
Total Net Yards 479 339
Rushes-yards 22-89 25-108
Passing 390 231
Punt Returns 0-0 4-52
Kickoff Returns 6-117 3-80
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 37-57-0 18-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 2-24
Punts 4-45.5 3-51.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 14-112 10-74
Time of Possession 32:55 27:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 10-34, Barber 3-18, R.Jones 4-18, Winston 1-10, Ellington 4-9. Pittsburgh, Dobbs 2-44, Snell 13-26, Samuels 2-21, Tr.Edmunds 5-19, McMillian 2-0, Hodges 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 5-6-0-40, Gabbert 6-8-0-50, Griffin 26-43-0-330. Pittsburgh, Dobbs 5-8-0-85, Rudolph 5-8-0-91, Hodges 8-14-0-79.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Schnell 7-119, Hudson 7-84, Mitchell 5-32, Watson 4-37, Wilson 3-36, A.Johnson 3-33, Godwin 2-20, Auclair 1-26, Perriman 1-11, Simpson 1-7, Ellington 1-6, R.Jones 1-5, Barber 1-4. Pittsburgh, Washington 4-84, T.Jones 3-24, Gentry 3-17, Holton 2-69, Snell 2-25, Spencer 2-17, Rader 1-10, Samuels 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

