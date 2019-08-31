Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucs acquire offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins from Steelers

August 31, 2019 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Buccaneers have acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Bucs announced the move Saturday, adding the draft choice they will receive from the Steelers is a seventh-round selection in 2021.

The 6-foot-6 Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He appeared in five games with Pittsburgh.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury