Can-Am League

|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|26
|.594
|4½
|New Jersey
|33
|31
|.516
|9½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|Rockland
|32
|34
|.485
|11½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|Ottawa
|28
|38
|.424
|15½
|Quebec
|25
|40
|.385
|18
New Jersey 3, Rockland 1
Trois-Rivieres 14, Ottawa 4
Sussex County 3, Quebec 1
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
