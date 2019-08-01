Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|26
|.600
|4½
|New Jersey
|34
|31
|.523
|9½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|10½
|Rockland
|32
|35
|.478
|12½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|13
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|13½
|Ottawa
|28
|39
|.418
|16½
|Quebec
|25
|41
|.379
|19
___
Trois-Rivieres 3, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 6, Rockland 3
Sussex County 7, Quebec 1
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
