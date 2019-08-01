Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 43 21 .672 — Trois-Rivieres 39 26 .600 4½ New Jersey 34 31 .523 9½ Cuban 8 7 .533 10½ Rockland 32 35 .478 12½ Empire 0 4 .000 13 Shikoku 7 12 .368 13½ Ottawa 28 39 .418 16½ Quebec 25 41 .379 19

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 6, Rockland 3

Sussex County 7, Quebec 1

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

