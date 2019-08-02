Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 2, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 43 22 .662
Trois-Rivieres 40 26 .606
New Jersey 34 31 .523 9
Cuban 8 7 .533 10
Rockland 32 35 .478 12
Empire 0 4 .000 12½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13
Ottawa 28 39 .418 16
Quebec 25 41 .379 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Sussex County 2, 7 innings

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

