Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 43 22 .662 — Trois-Rivieres 40 26 .606 3½ New Jersey 34 31 .523 9 Cuban 8 7 .533 10 Rockland 32 35 .478 12 Empire 0 4 .000 12½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 13 Ottawa 28 39 .418 16 Quebec 25 41 .379 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Sussex County 2, 7 innings

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

