Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|43
|23
|.652
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|41
|26
|.612
|2½
|New Jersey
|35
|31
|.530
|8
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9½
|Rockland
|33
|35
|.485
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12½
|Ottawa
|28
|40
|.412
|16
|Quebec
|25
|42
|.373
|18½
___
Rockland 4, Quebec 1
Trois-Rivieres 3, Sussex County 2, 7 innings
New Jersey 9, Ottawa 3
Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 1, 7 innings
Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.