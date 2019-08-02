Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 43 23 .652
Trois-Rivieres 41 26 .612
New Jersey 35 31 .530 8
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 33 35 .485 11
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 28 40 .412 16
Quebec 25 42 .373 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Rockland 4, Quebec 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Sussex County 2, 7 innings

New Jersey 9, Ottawa 3

Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 1, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

