Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 43 23 .652 — Trois-Rivieres 41 26 .612 2½ New Jersey 35 31 .530 8 Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 33 35 .485 11 Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 28 40 .412 16 Quebec 25 42 .373 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.