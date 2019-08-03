Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 43 24 .642 — Trois-Rivieres 42 26 .618 1½ New Jersey 36 31 .537 7 Cuban 8 7 .533 9 Rockland 33 36 .478 11 Empire 0 4 .000 11½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 12 Ottawa 28 41 .406 16 Quebec 26 42 .382 17½

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 2, Rockland 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Sussex County 3

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 1

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.