Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|26
|.618
|1½
|New Jersey
|36
|31
|.537
|7
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|Rockland
|33
|36
|.478
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|11½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|Ottawa
|28
|41
|.406
|16
|Quebec
|26
|42
|.382
|17½
___
Quebec 2, Rockland 1, 10 innings
Trois-Rivieres 4, Sussex County 3, 10 innings
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 1
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
