Can-Am League

August 4, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 44 24 .647
Trois-Rivieres 42 27 .609
New Jersey 37 31 .544 7
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 33 37 .471 12
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 28 42 .400 17
Quebec 27 42 .391 17½

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 4, Rockland 3

New Jersey 9, Ottawa 5

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

