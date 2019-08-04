Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|42
|27
|.609
|2½
|New Jersey
|37
|31
|.544
|7
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9½
|Rockland
|33
|37
|.471
|12
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12½
|Ottawa
|28
|42
|.400
|17
|Quebec
|27
|42
|.391
|17½
___
Quebec 4, Rockland 3
New Jersey 9, Ottawa 5
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5
No games scheduled
New Jersey at Rockland, 11 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
