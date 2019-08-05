Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 44 24 .647 — Trois-Rivieres 42 27 .609 2½ New Jersey 37 31 .544 7 Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 33 37 .471 12 Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 28 42 .400 17 Quebec 27 42 .391 17½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

