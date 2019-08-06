Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 6, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 44 24 .647
Trois-Rivieres 42 27 .609
New Jersey 37 32 .536
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 34 37 .479 11½
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 28 42 .400 17
Quebec 27 42 .391 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland 6, New Jersey 1

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

