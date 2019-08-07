Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 45 24 .652 — Trois-Rivieres 43 27 .614 2½ New Jersey 37 32 .536 8 Cuban 8 7 .533 10 Rockland 34 37 .479 12 Empire 0 4 .000 12½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 13 Ottawa 28 43 .394 18 Quebec 27 43 .386 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, cancelled

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

