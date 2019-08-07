Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 7, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 45 24 .652
Trois-Rivieres 43 27 .614
New Jersey 37 32 .536 8
Cuban 8 7 .533 10
Rockland 34 37 .479 12
Empire 0 4 .000 12½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13
Ottawa 28 43 .394 18
Quebec 27 43 .386 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, ppd.

Sussex County at Ottawa, ppd.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Ottawa, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, Game 2, TBD

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

