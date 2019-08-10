Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 46 27 .630 — Trois-Rivieres 44 29 .603 2 New Jersey 40 32 .556 5½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9 Rockland 35 38 .479 11 Empire 0 4 .000 11½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 12 Ottawa 30 44 .405 16½ Quebec 28 45 .384 18

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.