Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|29
|.603
|2
|New Jersey
|40
|32
|.556
|5½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|Rockland
|35
|38
|.479
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|11½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|Ottawa
|30
|44
|.405
|16½
|Quebec
|28
|45
|.384
|18
___
Sussex County at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.