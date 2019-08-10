Can-Am League

Listen Live Sports

August 10, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 47 27 .635
Trois-Rivieres 44 29 .603
New Jersey 40 33 .548
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 36 38 .486 11
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 30 44 .405 17
Quebec 28 46 .378 19

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 2, New Jersey 1

Rockland 13, Quebec 7

Trois-Rivieres 9, Ottawa 4

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

