Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 47 27 .635 — Trois-Rivieres 44 29 .603 2½ New Jersey 40 33 .548 6½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 36 38 .486 11 Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 30 44 .405 17 Quebec 28 46 .378 19

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 2, New Jersey 1

Rockland 13, Quebec 7

Trois-Rivieres 9, Ottawa 4

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

