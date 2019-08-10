Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|29
|.608
|2
|New Jersey
|40
|33
|.548
|6½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9½
|Rockland
|36
|38
|.486
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12½
|Ottawa
|30
|45
|.400
|17½
|Quebec
|28
|46
|.378
|19
___
Sussex County 2, New Jersey 1
Rockland 13, Quebec 7
Trois-Rivieres 9, Ottawa 4
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.