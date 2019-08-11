Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 48 27 .640 — Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 2 New Jersey 40 33 .548 7 Cuban 8 7 .533 10 Rockland 36 38 .486 11½ Empire 0 4 .000 12½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 13 Ottawa 30 47 .390 19 Quebec 28 46 .378 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2

New Jersey at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

