Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|29
|.613
|2
|New Jersey
|40
|33
|.548
|7
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|Rockland
|36
|38
|.486
|11½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|12½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|Ottawa
|30
|47
|.390
|19
|Quebec
|28
|46
|.378
|19½
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2
New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0
Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
