Can-Am League

August 11, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 48 27 .640
Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 2
New Jersey 40 33 .548 7
Cuban 8 7 .533 10
Rockland 36 38 .486 11½
Empire 0 4 .000 12½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 13
Ottawa 30 47 .390 19
Quebec 28 46 .378 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0

Quebec at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

