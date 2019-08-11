Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 48 28 .632 — Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 1½ New Jersey 41 33 .554 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 36 39 .480 11½ Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Ottawa 30 47 .390 18½ Quebec 29 46 .387 18½

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0

Quebec 3, Rockland 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

