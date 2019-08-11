Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 11, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 48 28 .632
Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613
New Jersey 41 33 .554 6
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 36 39 .480 11½
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 30 47 .390 18½
Quebec 29 46 .387 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0

Quebec 3, Rockland 1

Advertisement
Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter