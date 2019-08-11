Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 47 28 .627 — Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 1 New Jersey 41 33 .554 5½ Cuban 8 7 .533 9 Rockland 36 39 .480 11 Empire 0 4 .000 11½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 12 Ottawa 30 46 .395 17½ Quebec 29 46 .387 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0

Quebec 3, Rockland 1

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.