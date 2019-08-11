Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|29
|.613
|1
|New Jersey
|41
|33
|.554
|5½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|Rockland
|36
|39
|.480
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|11½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|Ottawa
|30
|46
|.395
|17½
|Quebec
|29
|46
|.387
|18
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 2
New Jersey 6, Sussex County 0
Quebec 3, Rockland 1
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
