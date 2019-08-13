Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 47 28 .627 — Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 1 New Jersey 42 33 .560 5 Cuban 8 7 .533 9 Rockland 36 39 .480 11 Empire 0 4 .000 11½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 12 Ottawa 30 46 .395 17½ Quebec 29 47 .382 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

