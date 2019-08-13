Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 13, 2019 6:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 47 28 .627
Trois-Rivieres 46 29 .613 1
New Jersey 42 33 .560 5
Cuban 8 7 .533 9
Rockland 36 39 .480 11
Empire 0 4 .000 11½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12
Ottawa 30 46 .395 17½
Quebec 29 47 .382 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

