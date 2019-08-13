Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 48 28 .632
Trois-Rivieres 46 30 .605 2
New Jersey 42 34 .553 6
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 37 39 .487 11
Empire 0 4 .000 12
Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½
Ottawa 30 47 .390 18½
Quebec 30 47 .390 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec 13, New Jersey 0

Rockland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Sussex County 7, Ottawa 3

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act