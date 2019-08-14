Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 48 28 .632 — Trois-Rivieres 46 30 .605 2 New Jersey 42 34 .553 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 9½ Rockland 37 39 .487 11 Empire 0 4 .000 12 Shikoku 7 12 .368 12½ Quebec 30 47 .390 18½ Ottawa 30 47 .390 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec 13, New Jersey 0

Rockland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Sussex County 7, Ottawa 3

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.